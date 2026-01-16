Rebuilding After Job Loss: Strategy, Resilience and Purpose

media release: Are you navigating career uncertainty or job loss?

Join Midwest Mujeres for a special Cyber Cafecito where we'll explore strategies for rebuilding with resilience and purpose!

In a time of layoffs and career uncertainty, this Cyber Cafecito offers honesty, hope, and practical tools. Join Paula Steinhorst, MBA, as she shares her personal journey of building resilienceafter 25+ years in corporate leadership.

Paula will share real-world lessons from the job search process, offering strategies to stay grounded, rebuild confidence, and move forward with clarity and purpose. This conversation is for professionals navigating transition, change, or burnout—and a reminder that setbacks can become powerful turning points.

Come for the cafecito. Leave with perspective.