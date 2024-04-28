RSVP for Rebuilding Dreams Together

media release: Zeteo Community is proud to announce its second annual benefit event, "Rebuilding Dreams Together," to be held at Monona Terrace in Madison, on Friday, May 3. This year's event aims to tackle the urgent issue of sex trafficking in and around Dane County, bringing together special speakers, survivors, and community members for an evening of inspiration and hope.

The event will feature stories from survivors, recent legal milestones, and a shared vision for what lies ahead. Attendees will enjoy an elegant meal together and rally behind a cause that is worth fighting for, as we stand against the evil of sex trafficking and serve its survivors.

Co-founder of Zeteo Community, Marlene Sorenson, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming event, stating, "We are thrilled to host our second annual benefit. We are truly blown away by how much support and momentum we’re seeing in this community. 'Rebuilding Dreams Together' will be part celebration and part inspiration to make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected. We are truly building a community of support."

Volunteer organizer Jen Rettig added, "Our team is excited to build upon the success of last year's event, which attracted 250 passionate individuals. This year, we are prepared to host twice as many attendees, amplifying our impact and spreading awareness about the issues at hand and how Zeteo Community is perfectly positioned to serve these women."

In addition to raising awareness, the event will also update attendees on the progress of the Zeteo Community property. This property is poised to begin construction of residential homes and programming specifically designed to support survivors of sex trafficking, providing a safe and empowering environment for their recovery journey. The homes will be the only ones of their kind in the state of Wisconsin.

Join us on May 3 at Monona Terrace in Madison as we come together for an evening of hope and encouragement. Cocktail hour begins at 6:00pm…dinner and program at 7:00pm. Together, we can rebuild dreams and create a world free from the horrors of sex trafficking in our own backyard.

For more information and to make donations or reserve tickets, please visit www.ZeteoCommunity.org. The deadline for ticket reservations is April 28.

Zeteo Community is a nonprofit organization dedicated to combating sex trafficking and providing support to survivors. Through innovative programs and community collaboration, Zeteo Community works tirelessly to create a world where every survivor of sexual exploitation has a safe place to find healing and hope. Visit ZeteoCommunity.org to learn more and support our mission.