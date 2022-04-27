media release: Cap Times Live concert. There are two ways to watch:

• In-person: This event is only open in-person to Cap Times members. Become one by giving any amount to support our newsroom: membership.captimes.com

• Livestream: Click here to register for the free livestream. Those who register will also be subscribed to our Madison Life newsletter, but can unsubscribe at any time.

At 6 p.m., in-person guests can enjoy networking and beverages. Then at 6:30 p.m., this year's Madison Jazz Festival lineup will be announced followed by the Rebulú performance.