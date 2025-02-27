Rebulú, DJ Luis Armacanqui

Cardinal Bar 418 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Rebulu at the Cardinal Bar every 2nd and 4th Thursday!

Join us right away at 8:30pm for a progressive SALSA dance lesson with The Capitol Social until 9:30pm.

Live/DJ music follows from 9:30pm until 1am. DJ LUIS will take care of partner dance music between band sets.

Cover is just $10 (18+) and that includes dance lesson, live/DJ music, full bar (with small plates), and event photography

