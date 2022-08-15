Rebulú, Madison Music Foundry

to

McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg 2930 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Catch a free performance from Rebulu Group at Concerts at McKee. Bring a picnic and a bottle of wine or have dinner and drinks at one of our many food carts and brew carts available to serve you at the concert. Food and drink carts open at 6pm along with Madison Music Foundry youth bands and headliners begin at 7pm.

Info

McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg 2930 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
Music
608-288-8284
to
Google Calendar - Rebulú, Madison Music Foundry - 2022-08-15 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Rebulú, Madison Music Foundry - 2022-08-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Rebulú, Madison Music Foundry - 2022-08-15 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Rebulú, Madison Music Foundry - 2022-08-15 18:00:00 ical