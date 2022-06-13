× Expand Luis Armacanqui Rebulú

press release: The Summer Concert Series was started by one of the four senior coalitions that merged to become NewBridge Madison. In 1993, the North/Eastside Senior Coalition (NESCO) initiated the Summer Concert Series at Warner Park in order to bring people together and provide older adults in the area with free, high-quality summer entertainment. The trial run was a success.

These concerts not only brought out older adults who were members of the coalition but also many individuals and families from the community. Concert attendance has increased from 650 (total for all six concerts) in the initial year to over 2,500 in recent years. Now the concerts attract not only older adults but also younger adults with disabilities as well as families with young children.