× Expand Paddy Cassidy The band Rebulú. Rebulú.

media release: Canopy Sessions. 6-8 pm.

Kick off your weekend with a live concert in one of Madison’s most unique spots: the Bolz Conservatory! Immerse yourself in tropical surroundings, soak up the warmth, and enjoy performances by some of the region’s finest musicians.

$12 - General Admission (ages 13 & up); $10 - Olbrich Member (ages 13 & up); $6 - Child (ages 6-12); Free - Child (ages 5 & under)

Celebrate Valentine's Day in the tropics! Rebulú is made up of 9 musicians and it is a band in the mold of a classic Cuban conjunto with a twist. It's sound is a deft, tight, soulful blend of Cuban, Puerto Rican, Dominican and African diaspora grooves topped with powerful lead and harmony vocals. Rebulú's repertoire includes classics of the genre as well as originals that bring in elements of pop and rock. Formed in early 2019, the group has already garnered an impressive buzz in the Madison salsa scene and is guaranteed to keep the dance floor hoppin'.