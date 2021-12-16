Rebulú, Squirrel Gravy, City Sounds

Please join  "IndieTuneUp - Madison" as we present a night of stellar music! IndieTuneUp aims to bring you a one-of-a-kind, up-close, intimate music listening, learning and social experience in a fun, relaxed setting. Our IndieTuneUp December 2021 Featured Artists Rebulú                 https://www.facebook.com/Rebulu-Group-766462753725679 Squirrel Gravy      https://www.facebook.com/squirrelgravyband City Sounds And of Course "our very own & favorite" IndieTuneUp Host - Cooper Talbot Advance Reservations are recommended. Seating is $15/person, and LIMITED for this private event, so BE SURE TO RESERVE YOUR SEAT AHEAD OF TIME! Accommodations for Individuals, couples to larger parties can be arranged and are welcomed!   BYO (Food & Beverage) is also suggested for your personal enjoyment during the show!

