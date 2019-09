Rec Riddles, Ackurate, Taiyamo Denku, Chas, RamBunxious, Reconsiderate, LiquidForm

press release: Rec Riddles is coming back through Madison and is bringing Ackurate with him. Also on the bill is Taiyamo Denku (from Milwaukee), Chas, Rambunxious, and Reconsiderate.

Show starts at 8:30 pm. $5 cover at door; 21+ to enter.

Rec Riddles

▶ https://recriddlesmusic.bandcamp.com/

Ackurate

▶ https://ackuratethawise.bandcamp.com/

Taiyamo Denku

▶ https://taiyamodenku.bandcamp.com/

CHAS

▶ https://soundcloud.com/charles-schuster

RamBunxious Music

▶ https://rambunxious1.bandcamp.com/

Reconsiderate

▶ https://reconsiderate.bandcamp.com/

Hosted by LiquidForm

Music and lights by Mr Bomb Camp