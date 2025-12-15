media release: February 4, 2026 – April 26, 2026

Since 1964, The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art has collected and preserved modern and contemporary art in order to exhibit it and provide transformative experiences. These objects, MMoCA holds in trust for everyone to learn from and be inspired by all for free.

In 2025, MMoCA added over 80 artworks to the permanent collection, including works on paper, large-scale paintings, and sculptures from both local and international artists.

Recent Acquisitions showcases some of these art objects, showcasing the breadth of contemporary art practice and connecting Madison to the global dialogue through visual art. .