media release: Learn something new with Badger Talks Live! This livestream presentation series showcases exciting happenings, resources and talent from the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus to the people of Wisconsin and beyond. It’s the Wisconsin Idea in action. UW faculty and staff present topics ranging from new robotics technologies to financial investing strategies to tapping trees for maple syrup, and everything in between.

Listeners can tune in live at lunchtime, or any time after for the recorded talks. Both Badger Talk Live long format and 15-minute short format (Quick Picks) talks are available on Facebook and YouTube. Not able to watch the live talks? All previous Badger Talks LIVE events remain available for viewing. To turn on subtitles on YouTube, click the square “CC” button in the bottom right of the video frame.

Tuesday, October 24, 12:00 PM

Recent Insights from Diversity Science

Markus Brauer, executive director, Institute for Diversity Science