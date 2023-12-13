media release:Mills Folly Microcinema will present a program of Recent Short Experimental Films on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00pm. Admission $5.00, free for ALL members. Seating is limited, and doors open at 6:30 p.m. A $1 fee will be added for single admission credit card charges, but no fee for multiple admissions ($10 or more).

Mills Folly programmers will select recent films from the experimental film festival and microcinema circuit to present an evening of innovative work that you will not see anywhere else in Madison.

The complete program will be announced as the December 13 screening date approaches. One title will be:

An Ambush in Suspense / Une embuscade en suspens | Simon Quéheillard | France | 2021 | 17 minutes

Objects and a character enter into a series of brutal collisions caused by falling trees felled with a chainsaw.

More titles announced soon!

