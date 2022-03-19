media release: A Reception for Judy Greenspan, queer activist and writer, Saturday, March 19, 5-8 pm, Governor's Mansion Inn, 130 East Gilman Street, Madison.

Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination Required, Masking Requested when not eating or drinking.

Join us in greeting Judy Greenspan in their first visit with the Madison community in 30 years.

Judy Greenspan, who founded the first public lesbian organization in the state of Wisconsin in 1971 and ran for the Madison School Board as an out lesbian in 1973. To honor their return to Madison, a reception will be held on Saturday, March 19 at the Old Governor’s Mansion Inn, 130 E Gilman St. from 5:00 – 8:00pm. All are welcome. Greenspan will be present and will offer comments.

Greenspan’s 1973 school board campaign was prompted by the Madison School Board’s 1972 decision to ban openly gay individuals from entering Madison Public Schools.

Their activism has since included:

- Serving as National Logistics Coordinator for the 1987 March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.

- Working for the ACLU's National Prison Project where they succeeded in building a national AIDS in prison clearinghouse.

- Working with California ACT UP chapters in prisoner rights, to unify AIDS activism, LGBTQ+ rights, and advocacy for prisoners.

- Writing for the Workers World newspaper as a long-time member of Workers World Party.

Greenspan became a teacher in the Bay area elementary and middle schools. They served as the teacher advisor to the Gay Straight Alliance/Queer Straight Alliance.

The event is sponsored by the Madison LGBTQ+ Archive and the Ad Hoc Committee For Greenspan. For further information, contact Scott Seyforth at seyforth@wisc.edu.