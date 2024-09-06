Reciprocidad: Giving and Receiving

﻿RECIPROCIDAD: Giving and Receiving

Miriam Campos

Ana Paula Fuentes

Alejandro Jimenez

Carolyn Kallenborn

Tito Mendoza

"We are five artists from Oaxaca, Mexico, who have been profoundly influenced by the culture, particularly the concept of the Guelaguetza in which giving and receiving play a critical role in creating and maintaining community."

"We invite you to reflect on the reciprocity inherent in human interactions with each other and with the environment.  We hope that these works may inspire dialogue and actions that honor Guelaguetza’s spirit, fostering a sustainable future where giving and receiving align with nature’s rhythms."

Friday, September 13, 2024

Artists’ Lecture: 3:30 – 4:30 pm

Reception:  5:00 – 7:30 pm

Edgewood College-The Stream 1000 Edgewood College Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Art Exhibits & Events
608-663-3252
