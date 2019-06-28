Recital for a Radical: Emma Goldman 150th Birthday Celebration

press release: Concert with Commentary on Emma Goldman, a radical anarchist fighter for free speech, free motherhood, and freedom from war leading up to the Russian Revolution.

Music will include…

selections from the operetta “E.G.: A Musical Portrait of Emma Goldman”

favorite songs by Marc Blitzstein

works by Madison’s own The Berrymans

a regional premiere of a recently rediscovered song by Leonard Bernstein.

Lecture by Leonard Lehrman, and performances by soprano Helene Williams with Lehrman at the piano.

Co-sponsored by First Unitarian Society of Madison’s Music and Social Justice programs.

Suggested donation: $20 at the door.

Proceeds to benefit The Professor Edgar H. Lehrman Memorial Foundation for Ethics, Religion, Science, and the Arts.