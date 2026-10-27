Reclaim Your Vote: Election Night Community Celebration

media release: A free, nonpartisan Election Night celebration with food, games, prizes, and family fun at The Hub.

Election Day is almost over. Now it's time to come together as a community.

Join the Urban League of Greater Madison for a free, nonpartisan Election Night celebration at The Hub. Whether you've been following every race or are simply ready for election season to be behind us, this is an opportunity to connect with other Urban Leaguers, enjoy great food, and have some fun.

We'll have free food, games, prizes, and activities for all ages, along with access to the Black-owned restaurants and businesses that make The Hub such a special gathering place.

Bring the whole family, invite your friends, and spend Election Night celebrating community, civic engagement, and all that brings us together.

This event is free and open to the community. If you'd like to help offset the cost of dinner and event programming, you may make an optional contribution to support the Urban League of Greater Madison's work. Donations are appreciated but not required. Click here to donate.