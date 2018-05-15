press release: Kinda Kreative LLC invites community members to a special #ReclaimBeauty documentary premiere taking place on Tuesday, May 15th from 6:30pm-9:00pm at the Marquee in Union South.

The documentary will feature the raw and real stories of eight individuals-- each living with a unique cultural identity, background, and perspective. The purpose of the film is to cultivate a conversation on society’s unachievable beauty notions. Interviewees will share insight on their journey to find their sense of self, including obstacles and hopes for the future. The event will conclude with a community discussion amongst attendees.

Following the premiere, the documentary will continue spreading around the nation, particularly in schools. Donations will be collected at the event to provide informational manuals and on-site teacher education to schools around the nation.

“This project originated in Madison and it has been an incredible experience to see it grow among the nation. This documentary is the perfect opportunity to continue breaking standards of beauty and celebrating the inherent worth of every individual. Together, we can make a ripple effect in the world,” said Kyira Hauer, Kinda Kreative and #ReclaimBeauty founder.

All interested community members are encouraged to attend this event. Tickets are free and open to the public at www.kindakreative.com. If you would like to provide media coverage for the event, please contact Kyira Hauer at the contact information listed above.