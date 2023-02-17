media release: Actividades/Activities

¡Nuestro primer taller será en inglés! VIERNES 17 de FEBRERO 1:00-4:00 PM

On February 17 from 1pm to 4pm the co-founders and co-directors of the Institute of Chicana/o/x Psychology, Tlazoltiani and Manuel Zamarripa will facilitate the taller: Reclaiming Ancestral Wisdoms: The Power of Reconnecting for Positive Brown Identity Development. This event is free of charge and will be in English while our next 3 talleres of 2023 will be in Spanish.

LOCATION (Hybrid format): Taller will take place at Centro Hispano of Dane County (810 West Badger Rd., Madison WI 53713) AND virtually: https://tinyurl.com/HEARTZoom2023

Pre-registration is not required.

Learning Objectives: In this plática we will explore our cultural identity as Chicana/e/os, as Raza, as peoples native to this continent and the many ways we have been disconnected from our indigenous heritage. We will explore the identity trauma and lineage traumas that add to so much confusion and negation of who we are culturally. We will look at positive cultural identity development and why reconnecting to our ancestral wisdoms is so important for ourselves, for our youth, our families, and our communities. We seek to share in asking and answering questions about our cultural identity toward the wellness, liberation and healing of ourselves, our families and our communities.

To learn more about Esperanza, visit: https://esperanza.wisc.edu

To learn more about the Institute of Chicana/o/x Psychology visit: https://razapsychology.org

To follow the Institute on Instagram: @xicanpsych

HEART Santuario

Este es un espacio facilitado por Ana Paula Soares y Alejandro Cerda como parte de su iniciativa Despertar del Camino Sagrado y por Evelyn Cruz y Alyssa Ramírez Stege como parte del proyecto Esperanza (https://esperanza.wisc.edu/) entre Centro Hispano de Dane County y el certificado bilingüe en servicios psicológicos de la Escuela de Educación de la Universidad de Wisconsin-Madison.

HEART -corazón en inglés- es un acrónimo que describe el centro del trabajo que estamos haciendo: sanando trauma etno-racial (Healing Ethno- And Racial Trauma).

Objetivos:

Avanzar modelos de sanación radicales en nuestras comunidades Latines mediante prácticas que promuevan salud y bienestar, colaboración y una transformación crítica de nuestros sistemas.

Alineamiento, comunicación, y apoyo entre miembros del HEART Santuario para mejorar la salud mental de la comunidad Latine desde los espacios donde tenemos influencia.

Aprender de saberes ancestrales que centran nuestro bienestar Latine.

Este es un grupo bilingüe en Español e Inglés y pedimos a nuestres participantes usar su idioma en la forma que conecte más con su corazón.

--------------------

This is a space facilitated by Ana Paula Soares and Alejandro Cerda as part of their initiative Despertar del Camino Sagrado and by Evelyn Cruz and Alyssa Ramírez Stege as part of the Esperanza project (https://esperanza.wisc.edu/) between Centro Hispano de Dane County and the Bilingual Certificate in Psychological Services from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Education.

HEART is an acronym that describes the center of the work we are doing: Healing Ethno- And Racial Trauma.

Goals:

Advance models of radical healing in our Latine communities through practices that promote health and wellness, collaboration, and a critical transformation of our systems.

Alignment, communication, and support among members of the HEART Sanctuary to improve the mental health of the Latine community from whatever spaces we have influence.

Learn from ancestral knowledge that center Latine wellness.

This is a bilingual group in Spanish and English and we ask our participants to use their language in the way that connects most with their heart.

An initiative of Esperanza, a Centro Hispano of Dane County and UW-Madison School of Education partnership funded by the Wisconsin Partnership Program. Esperanza mobilizes hope by nurturing and growing the potential of our Latinx community through:

Increasing access to culturally appropriate mental health services with training and intervention.

Strengthening family-centered community programming that addresses the social determinants of health.

Nuestra cultura de salud views health through a holistic framework that seeks to address the physical, psychological, social, environmental, political and cultural factors that influence wellness.