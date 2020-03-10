Reclaiming Indigenous Land Stewardship

press release: Crossroads of Ideas is a public lecture series that brings campus and the community together to learn about challenging and engaging social science topics such as politics, policy issues, ethics, public perceptions, law and science and society.

We're counting down to the 50th anniversary of Earth Day! Join us for the second of three Crossroads events in March.

Grace Bulltail will explore why environmental resource management is vital for building capacity and equity in tribal communities.