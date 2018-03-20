RSVP for Recognizing and Understanding Common Defects in Urban Trees

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Join Briana Frank, owner of Tree Health Management, LLC, and learn about how tree injuries, undesirable growth characteristics, diseases, and insects can compromise the health and structural integrity of a tree. She will help you gauge the potential seriousness of a defect, with a focus on options to correct the defect.

Tuesday, March 27, 6:30-8 pm

Registration Deadline: March 20

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-23

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
