RSVP for Recognizing and Understanding Common Defects in Urban Trees

press release: Join Briana Frank, owner of Tree Health Management, LLC, and learn about how tree injuries, undesirable growth characteristics, diseases, and insects can compromise the health and structural integrity of a tree. She will help you gauge the potential seriousness of a defect, with a focus on options to correct the defect.

Tuesday, March 27, 6:30-8 pm

Registration Deadline: March 20

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-23