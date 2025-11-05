media release: Welcome to THE RECORD CLUB: A Book Club for Record Albums hosted in Lola's Sidecar Lounge! Have a listen to our first album pick: “Goodbye Small Head” by Ezra Furman in advance…and show to to celebrate it and discuss the album with friends. PLUS we’ll be joined by Ezra Furman herself who will be calling in for a live Q&A!

Doors open at 6:30 to grab a beverage and get cozy. November 5! We'll use that settle time to celebrate the 70th birthday of local Madison music fan icon Marco Pogo. If you don't know Marco Pogo, you'll certainly enjoy this BONUS!!!

PRO TIP: Stay after to grab dinner and drinks and take in Lola’s Vinyl Listening Party of the week at 8:30pm!