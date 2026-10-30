The Record Club

media release: For November, we've got Madison musician Graham Hunt coming to the club. I love it when the musicians themselves come to the meetup. We'll be able to ask him live and in person questions about his influences, processes--whatever! Start by listening to his most recent release American Pyramid and keep going! Lots of local connections here. We'll be meeting at a really neat spot = Herbiery Taproom on Winnebago.

Questions? [email protected].

Record Club Disord: https://discord.gg/qVBeeWcDy.