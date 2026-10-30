The Record Club

media release: For December, Russ at HiFi Haus was kind enough to offer up his shop. We'll spin albums on his system. And it'll be just as electric as looking through an old JC Penney Christmas Catalog to see all the new and retro sound systems he has in store! The November folks at Herbiery are right next door to HiFi Haus with their great beer and mocktail selection. We'll be able to pop back and forth to keep our whistles whet while we bring down the Holiday Haus vibes.

Questions? [email protected].

Record Club Disord: https://discord.gg/qVBeeWcDy.