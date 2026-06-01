media release: we are now at month seven (!!) for the Record Club. This means I get to pass the task of selecting next month's record off to someone who has filled up the stars on their SPIN IT pin.

Ryan, who was at the very first meeting back in November, gets the honorary first pick. He has chosen Slow Pulp's "Yard" album.

He says, "One of my wife and my favorites. We've been listening to Slow Pulp for a few years and saw them perform last year at Thalia Hall in Chicago (they were awesome live!). They are touring again this fall/winter (stopping by the Sylvee in November), plus are originally from Madison so there's a local connection there."

Sounds like a good pick!

Hope you can join us again for the next club night on Thursday, June 25. We'll meet on the Memorial Union Terrace at 6:30 pm,