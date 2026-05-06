RSVP for The Record Club

media release: Madison's monthly Record Club, a book club for records, meets next on Wednesday, May 20, at 6 PM.

This month we're diving deep into Jim Kirchstein and Cuca Records. Whether you know nothing about Cuca or just enough for Side A, you are in for a treat!

We'll start with an after hours tour of all things Cuca at the Mills Music Library with Nate Gibson, audio-visual preservation archivist for UW–Madison Libraries and rock star music historian who knew Jim well. And throw in a few surprise guests for good measure.

Since this is an after hours tour, Nate has requested RSVPs. If you are interested in attending the Record Club on May 20, please send your name(s) by Monday, May 18, to: therecordclubisopen@gmail.com