The Record Club

media release: For this month's Madison Record Club meeting, a monthly book club for records, it looks like March is coming in like a lamb and going out like a SNAIL.

Snail Mail's "Lush" album that is!

Looking forward to catching up in new ways at a new space at our next Record Club meeting on Thursday, March 26. 7:00 PM start.

See you at PROST! on East Washington. It's an old church turned German beer hall, so you know that good good spirit will be with us.

