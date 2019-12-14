press release: Recreational Rhythms Winter Ball

Family Friendly Until 8:00pm; 18+ after 8:00pm

Recreational Rhythms Winter Ball is an all-day music festival/fundraiser held on Dec. 14 at the High Noon Saloon. Beginning in 2004 at Elvehjem Park, Brett Marking and Jon Hoel set out to create a day of showcasing local bands and promoting community awareness, where all proceeds went to area charities. Over the course of 14 successful years, Recreational Rhythms, with support from hundreds of sponsors, donors, artists, volunteers and attendees, has generated over $30,000 for organizations in the Madison area. Now in its 15th year, the festival switches venues and seasons to the High Noon Saloon for the Recreational Rhythms Winter Ball. All proceeds will benefit the Road Home Dane County and Heat for Heroes. There will also be a toy drive for Santas Without Chimneys. The festival will feature a family friendly program from 2-5 with yoga, kids dance party, and children's musical acts.. After that, some of the areas finest bands will perform throughout the night. Join us and party for a purpose!

---FAMILY FRIENDLY EVENTS 2-5PM---

1:30 PM - Doors

2:00-2:30 Kids Yoga w/ little om BIG OM

2:30-3:00 Kids Dance party w/ $amroc

3:00-3:30 Dave Landau

3:30-4:00 Kids Dance party w/ $amroc

4:00-5:00 Better Yeti Kids show

5-5:30 break

5:30-6:30 The Good The Bad and The Dubby viewing (55mins)

6:45-7:45 One Human Band

8:00-9:00 Madtown Mannish Boys

9:15-10:15 Better Yeti

10:30-10:45 Vanessa Tortolano

10:45-11:45 Warm Wet Rag

12:00-1:00 Soul Symmetry