Recycled Patchwork Appliqué

media release: Join art education student Tess Voight to express yourself through the art of stitching. Create a beautiful wall hanging to decorate your home or a patch to fasten onto a garment using appliqué, patchwork, and quilting techniques. In this workshop, you will learn basic raw edge and needle turn appliqué as well as decorative hand stitching, fabric layering, and aspects of traditional quilt design. We welcome all skill levels whether you are an avid quilt maker or new to fabric design, you will leave with at least the start of a wall hanging or patch and the skills to continue at home.

