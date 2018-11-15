Recycling 101

press release: Come learn the ins and outs of recycling in Madison at this free workshop by Bryan Johnson, the Recycling Coordinator at Madison's Streets Division. He will share a short video of the recycling process, speak about what can and cannot be recycled in city bins, and take time to answer participant questions about the recycling process and what can and can't be recycled. Attendees will walk away more confident that they're recycling correctly, and with a wealth of knowledge they can pass along to family members, friends, coworkers, and more.

The event is free and open to all. It is presented by Zero Waste Madison, an informal community organization working to help Madison-area residents reduce their environmental impact by promoting recycling, composting, and the reduction of single-use disposable plastics. To get more involved, join their free Facebook group to swap tips and ask questions.