Recycling Garden Debris

https://course.veevart-apps.com/olbrichbotanicalgardens/catalog/growing-gardeners-series-gardeners-bootcamp

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Level-up your gardening game this spring! Join us for the Growing Gardeners Series: Gardener’s Bootcamp. Brand new and seasoned gardeners will take away new information to grow healthier plants and design eye-catching gardens that benefit your backyard ecosystem. Sign up for the whole series or mix and match the topics that interest you!

$15 for non-members, $12 for members, $10 for Olbrich Botanical Gardens volunteers, per lecture

Thank you to this series' sponsor, Barbara Mathis!

Recycling Garden Debris - Tuesday, April 1, 6-7:30 pm

Recycling your own garden debris - fallen leaves, branches, and plant matter - is foundational to nurturing a healthy garden ecosystem. Keeping organic matter onsite builds soil, creates habitat for birds and insects, and saves labor and resources. Just in time to plan for your spring garden cleanup, join us to learn easy and attractive ways to save and re-incorporate your garden's precious organic matter!

Instructor: Erin Presley, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Environment, Home & Garden, Lectures & Seminars
608-245-3648
please enable javascript to view
https://course.veevart-apps.com/olbrichbotanicalgardens/catalog/growing-gardeners-series-gardeners-bootcamp
Google Calendar - Recycling Garden Debris - 2025-04-01 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Recycling Garden Debris - 2025-04-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Recycling Garden Debris - 2025-04-01 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Recycling Garden Debris - 2025-04-01 18:00:00 ical