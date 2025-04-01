media release: Level-up your gardening game this spring! Join us for the Growing Gardeners Series: Gardener’s Bootcamp. Brand new and seasoned gardeners will take away new information to grow healthier plants and design eye-catching gardens that benefit your backyard ecosystem. Sign up for the whole series or mix and match the topics that interest you!

$15 for non-members, $12 for members, $10 for Olbrich Botanical Gardens volunteers, per lecture

Thank you to this series' sponsor, Barbara Mathis!

Recycling Garden Debris - Tuesday, April 1, 6-7:30 pm

Recycling your own garden debris - fallen leaves, branches, and plant matter - is foundational to nurturing a healthy garden ecosystem. Keeping organic matter onsite builds soil, creates habitat for birds and insects, and saves labor and resources. Just in time to plan for your spring garden cleanup, join us to learn easy and attractive ways to save and re-incorporate your garden's precious organic matter!

Instructor: Erin Presley, Olbrich Botanical Gardens