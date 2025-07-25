The Red Angel

media release: Japan | 1966 | DCP | 95 min. | Japanese with English subtitles

Director: Yasuzo Masumura

Cast: Ayako Wakao, Shinsuke Ashida, Yusuke Kawazu

This potent and chilling anti-war love story is perhaps the greatest film from the brilliant and neglected filmmaker Masumura (Blind Beast, Giants and Toys). In 1939, a beautiful Japanese nurse copes with warfront duty in China by sleeping with an amputee patient and falling in love with a morphine-addicted doctor. The gorgeous black and white widescreen cinematography captures images both horrific and beautiful. Red Angel is a genuine masterpiece!

What is summer without summer movies? At the Cinematheque between June 25 and August 1, every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evening will come alive with free cinematic excitement. Join us for salutes to recently departed film legends David Lynch and Gene Hackman, discover the passionate cinephilia of Claude Lelouch, or sample some 70s Hong Kong martial arts mayhem. There’s more: W.C. Fields, punk rockers & zombies, a 60s Japanese masterwork, and a dazzling Euro bank heist thriller. All programs begin at 7 p.m. in the regular Cinematheque venue, 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue.

