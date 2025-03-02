media release: Welcome to The Red Carpet Watch Party at Loxley! Join us for a night of glitz, glamour, and good company as we watch Hollywood's biggest stars walk the red carpet and celebrate the best films of the year. Get ready to cheer on your favorite actors and films, indulge in in a cocktail, and maybe even make some predictions on who will take home the coveted golden statuettes. Grab your friends and get ready for a night to remember!

No dress code, but there will be prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place of best red-carpet-dressed!

This is a free event; please RSVP :)