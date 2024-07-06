media release: Save the date and join the Friends of Blue Mound State Park for the return of the outdoor music series Saturdays this summer at Blue Mound State Park. Beginning July 6 through August 31 from 6-8 PM a variety of musicians and groups will perform in the outdoor amphitheater at the top of the park.

July 6 Red Door Duo

Helen Avian and Dave Irwin perform “new acoustic” songs and instrumentals. They are especially known for their award winning fingerstyle guitar music.

Learn more about the Friends of Blue Mound State Park and how you can become a member. A daily or annual park admission sticker is required on all vehicles, which can be purchased at the entrance station.