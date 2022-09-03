× Expand Randy Gunter Dave Irwin (left) and Helen Avakian, the Red Door Duo, with guitars on chairs. Red Door Duo is Dave Irwin (left) and Helen Avakian.

media release: Live music is played in the Greenhouse, a semi-outdoors area with roll-up doors. Free.

Red Door Duo performs Americana songs and instrumentals and are especially known for their fingerstyle guitar music. Vocal harmonies, ukulele, and mandolin are also known to make an appearance in their concerts.

The duo is musical couple Helen Avakian, Singer/Songwriter/ International Fingerstyle Guitar Champion, joining forces with acclaimed jazz, bluegrass, and Brazilian fingerstyle guitarist, Dave Irwin.

They have thrilled audiences around the U.S. with their wildly imaginative set lists, featuring captivating new works, contemporary covers, and even reinterpretations of Baroque and Classical masterworks.

They look forward to performing at the Cider Farm for the first time this Saturday!

“Much to marvel at… full of life and energy.” Acoustic Guitar Magazine

“Like Joni Mitchell, Helen Avakian can turn lyrics inside out... Helen Avakian’s music touches a place within.” John Barry, Poughkeepsie Journal