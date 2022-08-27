Red Door Duo, Jack Wilson, Jesse Smith

× Expand Randy Gunter Dave Irwin (left) and Helen Avakian, the Red Door Duo, with guitars on chairs. Red Door Duo is Dave Irwin (left) and Helen Avakian.

media release: International Fingerstyle Guitar Champions take over the Opera House on Saturday, August 27. The Red Door Duo (Helen Avakian and Dave Irwin of Madison), Jack Wilson (Chicago), and Jesse Smith (Cleveland), will perform separately and together, showcasing their skills as award-winning guitarists. Music will include inventive arrangements of Americana, classic rock/pop, country and classical tunes, as well as originals. The show starts at 8:00 pm and doors will open at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the show. Purchase tickets at https:// mineralpointoperahouse.org/ events/event/3689/ or at the box office.