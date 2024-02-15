media release: VACT is thrilled to announce performances of The Red Flags. This world premiere production is a brand new play by author Catherine Castellani and produced as part of the American Association of Community Theater NewPlayFest 2024 (Read more about the AACT NewPlayFest HERE).

Happily married Philip and Chloe want all their friends and family to be as well-coupled as they are, especially Phil’s psychotic little brother Ric and Chloe’s commitment-shy best friend Gabrielle. The match begins on a breezy note, but the darker reasons that Ric and Gabrielle have resisted coupledom won’t be going away. Despite Philip and Chloe’s belated horror that they started this at all, Ric and Gabrielle go down a road of mutual fascination that courts all kinds of bad luck.

Don’t miss this brand new production!

This show features adult actors and has some adult content and language and may not be suitable for all ages. It has a performance time of approximately 80-90 minutes with no intermission.

Performances will be held at the VACT Theater, which is located within the VACT Building at 103 Lincoln Street, Verona.