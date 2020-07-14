ONLINE: Red Foxes and Coyotes: Our Path to Co-Existence

press release: Tuesday, July 14, noon:

David Drake, Urban Canid Project

Most, if not all, cities in North America have red foxes and coyotes that live permanently within city limits and share the same spaces as humans and their pets. The UW Urban Canid Project has been live trapping and radio collaring red foxes and coyotes in Madison, WI since 2014 to better understand how these wild canid species co-exist with each other and humans. Some of the results include spatial and temporal co-existence of red foxes and coyotes, a finding unique to this study and urban areas, coyotes are more likely to have heartworm and Lyme disease than red foxes, and nearly all interactions between coyotes and humans (and their pets) are benign. These and other results will be shared, as will the methods used the capture, radio collar, and study these fascinating animals.

Dr. David Drake is Professor and Extension Wildlife Specialist in the Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology.

Talk will take place at https://www.facebook.com/UWConnects/. For a complete schedule, visit https://badgertalks.wisc.edu/badger-talks-live/.

In these uncertain times, many of us are in the same position: hunkered down, trying to get a handle on our new reality. Like organizations and businesses across the globe, we at the University of Wisconsin–Madison have made changes to keep our campus and community healthy and safe. While gifted UW researchers identify ways to understand and develop a vaccine for COVID-19, our campus experts are finding new, innovative ways to support and connect with Wisconsin residents.

We are pleased to offer Badger Talks LIVE…. a Facebook Live series intended to help you cope, stay engaged and thrive during these challenging times. Can't catch the live talks? Check out past talks here.