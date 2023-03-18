Red Hot Chili Pipers
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: The Red Hot Chilli PIPERS (NOT the Peppers!) is a nine-piece ensemble consisting of pipers, guitarists, keyboards and drummers who have been rocking the world from New York to Beijing to Melbourne and everywhere in between with musicianship of the highest order and a passion for pipes that will leave you breathless.
