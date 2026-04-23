media release: Red Hot Chili Pipers

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers return to Overture Center!

Expect an electrifying mix of bagpipes, rock and high-octane energy from the world’s biggest bag-rock band. The Red Hot Chilli Pipers blend traditional bagpipes and drums with rock instruments that are guaranteed to blow fans away and provide a thrilling experience.

Don’t miss your chance to experience this unforgettable live show in Madison!

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