Red Hot Chili Pipers
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Red Hot Chili Pipers
The Red Hot Chilli Pipers return to Overture Center!
Expect an electrifying mix of bagpipes, rock and high-octane energy from the world’s biggest bag-rock band. The Red Hot Chilli Pipers blend traditional bagpipes and drums with rock instruments that are guaranteed to blow fans away and provide a thrilling experience.
Don’t miss your chance to experience this unforgettable live show in Madison!
Additional Show Details
- Lobby opens 90 minutes before showtime. For more details, visit our arrival and security page.
- For more details on accessible show services and building amenities, view our accessibility page.
- Ticket prices for this event are inclusive of fees – what you see is what you pay.
- Questions? Email our ticket office at tickets@overture.org or call 608.258.4141.
Info
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Theater & Dance