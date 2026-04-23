Red Hot Chilli Pipers

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Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The Red Hot Chilli Pipers return to Overture Center! 

Expect an electrifying mix of bagpipes, rock and high-octane energy from the world’s biggest bag-rock band. The Red Hot Chilli Pipers blend traditional bagpipes and drums with rock instruments that are guaranteed to blow fans away and provide a thrilling experience.  

Don’t miss your chance to experience this unforgettable live show in Madison! 

Additional Show Details

  • Lobby opens 90 minutes before showtime. For more details, visit our arrival and security page.
  • For more details on accessible show services and building amenities, view our accessibility page.
  • Ticket prices for this event are inclusive of fees – what you see is what you pay. 
  • Questions? Email our ticket office at tickets@overture.org or call 608.258.4141. 

Info

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-258-4141
Buy Tickets
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