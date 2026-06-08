Red Hot Horn Dawgs

Concerts in the Park. Free.

media release: We’re excited to announce the 2026 Concerts in the Park schedule!

Join us each week for great music, food, and drinks available for purchase. A rotating menu—prepared by a different local group—will be posted the week prior to each concert, so stay tuned!

A huge thank you to our sponsors, Lake Ridge Bank and TDS, along with our generous private donors. This event wouldn’t be possible without your support—and without our amazing community showing up week after week to support these talented artists.

We can’t wait to see you at the park!