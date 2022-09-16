× Expand Rob Vandersteen Red Hot Horn Dawgs

media release: Red Hot Horn Dawgs are a ten piece horn band with a full rhythm section. The band was formed in late 1999, with many members hailing from the University of Wisconsin Marching Band. For the past 20+ years, the faces of the group have shifted a bit, but The Red Hot Horn Dawgs continue to bring the spirit of playing fun and recognizable music to the many venues located in Dane County and scattered across the rest of Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

Entry is free for humans. $10 entry fee for up to two dogs per owner. Visit our website to sign the electronic waiver before your first visit with your dog: madisonboneyard.com. Brought to you by Jeff and Jaclyn-Your Friends in Real Estate at First Weber!