media release: NYE Roundup at Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison brings an evening of free giveaways, hot seats, and live entertainment to ring in 2026.

The Red Hot Horn Dawgs are a dynamic horn-driven band hailing from Madison, Wisconsin. With a mix of rock, pop, R&B, and other genres, they bring an energetic and powerful sound to every performance. Formed in 1999, many members of the band got their start in the University of Wisconsin Marching Band. Over the past 20+ years, the band has evolved, and they continue to impress audiences with their unique style and fun, recognizable music. The Red Hot Horn Dawgs have played countless venues throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest, delivering a high-energy show that keeps fans dancing and coming back for more.