media release: Music Mondays 2024: Exploring the intersection of food, faith, and music. Bringing Jesus’ love and grace beyond our wall and to the streets. Free music – Pay what you can food cart – Unlimited fun!

Mondays 5:00—7:00 p.m.

Special Edition: ELCA National Youth Gathering Fundraiser

June 3 – The Red Hot TradJazz Band

Formerly Red Hot Dixie, The Red Hot TradJazz Band will transport us to New Orleans for an evening of Dixieland jazz favorites. Join us for this Music Monday Special Edition Fundraiser. All proceeds will support Good Shepherd’s Youth Ministry and their pilgrimage to the ELCA National Youth Gathering in New Orleans this July. The Holy COW meal will be flavored by the New Orleans rich food culture.