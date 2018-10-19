RSVP for Red Kettle Reception

press release: Dueling Pianos Fundraiser Event | Thursday, November 1, 2018 from 6-9pm

An enjoyable evening featuring delightful entertainment, drinks, hors d'oeuvres, and an extensive silent auction . This elegant night of Dueling Pianos is presented by Piano Fondue, LLC. at the Overture Center on November 1, 2018. Your support, whether through the purchase of admission, donation of a silent auction item, participation in the event, or involvement in our programs and services helps us in Doing The Most Good. Because of you, we were able to respond to the explosion in Sun Prairie and flooding in Mazomanie, all while serving a population in need by providing shelter and meals. You are the army behind The Army. Thank you. RSVP by October 19.