ONLINE: Red or Green: It's Not Just About Hot Salsa and Traffic Lights!

media release: International Crane Foundation talk by CEO and President Rich Beilfuss.

What Does Conservation Success Really Mean for Vulnerable Cranes, Wild Places and Communities?

Recently, the conservation status of Black-necked Cranes and Red-crowned Cranes was adjusted to a less precarious category. However, there is more to conservation success than reducing the imminent extinction of a species. In this timely presentation, our President and CEO Rich Beilfuss discusses this complex issue and the new IUCN Green Status of Species, which offers a better way to think about the future of many crane species, and our success at securing them.

Sponsored in memory of Paul W. Thiede, in recognition of his and Ellen’s life-long love of nature, birding, and especially cranes.