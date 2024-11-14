Red Panda Watercolor

media release: Learn to paint a cute Red Panda using watercolors. This class is perfect for beginners- your design will be printed on your watercolor paper, so all you need to focus on is painting and having fun! All supplies included plus your first drink for FREE! As an added bonus, 10% of your ticket price will be donated to The Red Panda Network to help with conservation efforts across the globe.

Want to meet the cute model for this class? Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison has two red pandas- one of which was the model for this painting class!