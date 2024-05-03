media release: Red Rose is a three piece live looping Space-Funk/House/Trip-Hop band from Madison, WI, joined on stage with special guest Raquel Aleman (last seen at Slowpoke with Don’t Mess with Cupid)

The ensemble consists of Producer and Founder, Captain Smooth, Bassist K-Dub and live electro drummer Rock. Red Rose builds every groove with live loops from the ground-up. They integrate the live electronics and nonstop set, similar to a DJ, with live instruments.

Their show is a continuous journey of music with each song flowing seamless into the next, they design and change songs (genres) in real time. Each show is different and you are guaranteed to never hear a song played the same twice. They combine live loops, heavy dance beats, smooth keyboards, silky bass, funky guitar and a tight horn section to make an incredibly full sound with endless capabilities. Their sets are filled with solid improv, live compositions and a projection show. A Red Rose is a symbol of love and affection. A love of creating music! Red Rose strives to put their heart and soul into their music and this truly shows in their recordings and live show!