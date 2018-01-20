Red Tide Duo

to Google Calendar - Red Tide Duo - 2018-01-20 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Red Tide Duo - 2018-01-20 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Red Tide Duo - 2018-01-20 19:30:00 iCalendar - Red Tide Duo - 2018-01-20 19:30:00

Brix 340, Waunakee 340 N. Century Ave., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

press release: "Think acoustic meets soul. That's what you get when you book Red Tide to play at your venue. These ladies are genuine and fun. They're laid back and not afraid to communicate with the audience and include them. It feels like a hangout with live music." -Emmitt J. W., Events and Promotions Coordinator of the Brewhaus at UW- Stevens Point.

No cover.

Info
Brix 340, Waunakee 340 N. Century Ave., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597 View Map
Music
608-850-7144
to Google Calendar - Red Tide Duo - 2018-01-20 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Red Tide Duo - 2018-01-20 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Red Tide Duo - 2018-01-20 19:30:00 iCalendar - Red Tide Duo - 2018-01-20 19:30:00