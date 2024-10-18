Red & White Badger Trivia Night

media release: Join us for a fun-filled UW-Madison themed trivia night at the Chazen Café during Family Weekend on Friday, October 18th! Test your knowledge of local history and pop culture, campus landmarks, and Badger pride in a lively, family-friendly atmosphere. Prizes, refreshments, and friendly competition await—bring your family and friends to see who knows Madison best!

Generous support for this event is provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.

Chazen Café purchase is required to participate.